Arkansas panel recommends 2 percent raises for officials, judges
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas panel is recommending a 2 percent raise for the state's elected officials and judges, despite a request from the state Supreme Court that it receive an 11 percent bump in pay.
The Independent Citizens Commission proposed the pay raise for the state's constitutional officers, legislators, prosecutors and judges Tuesday. The panel will vote on the pay raise after holding a hearing to receive public comments on the proposal next week.
The commission was created through a 2014 constitutional amendment changing how officials' salaries are set. The salaries had previously been set in the constitution, which allowed the Legislature to make cost-of-living adjustments. The panel granted substantial pay raises to officials in 2015.
