Banquet sparkles as athletes shine brightest

Emmitt Smith was not the star of the fifth annual All-Arkansas Preps banquet.

Smith was a great keynote speaker, but the headliners Saturday night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock were the 350 athletes and coaches who were honored.

It has been that way since the banquet started and it won't change.

The event kicks off with all the athletes marching into the Wally Allen Ballroom behind a drum line. As they make their way to their seats there are nervous smiles, waves to parents and friends, and plenty of young guys tugging at their ties and a few of the young ladies struggling to stay upright in the high heels.

They come from all over the state, from all walks of life, but at the banquet they are all brothers and sisters being celebrated for their individual athletic skills.

Excitement runneth over during a dinner where few notice the food is just OK -- but definitely not inexpensive -- and the temperature is hard to control with more than 1,000 on hand, including proud moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, and friends.

Promptly at 6 p.m., the Rev. Marcus Elliott -- a former all-conference football guard for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and now the leader of New Life Church in downtown Little Rock -- gave an uplifting prayer.

At precisely 7 p.m., master of ceremonies David Bazzel and Amanda Copley, who organized the huge event, recognized the athletes and those chosen as the best in their sport. They made their way to the front and had their picture made with Smith, the former Dallas Cowboy and Arizona Cardinal who is the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Smith's talk was a question-and-answer session with Keith Jackson, a nine-year NFL veteran and founder of Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids.

Jackson also has been the expert analyst for Razorbacks football radio broadcasts for the past 17 years, but resigned after last season because two of his sons are now playing college football -- one at Illinois, the other at Arkansas. He will alternate weekends with his wife so that each son has at least one parent at every game.

Smith's emphasis was simple and heartfelt.

Honor thy mother and father.

Work as hard in school as you do on the field.

You will retire from sports at a very young age.

Smith was friendly and at ease, and last year's speaker, Cal Ripken Jr., quickly was forgotten. Smith will take his place alongside Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Dick Vitale as guys who gave as much as they received.

Coaches of the year in their sport were honored, and all 14 were deserving and appeared very honored.

The winner of the Hussman Community Award was Episcopal Collegiate's Shelby Worsham; Annalee Parker of Marion won the P.A.R.K. Education Award; and North Little Rock's Cruz Carter and Omari Hervey of Sylvan Hills were honored with the CHI St. Vincent Health Award for their courageous battles and victories over acute myeloid leukemia.

There was no drum roll when the event rolled into its stretch run, which closed with Quitman's Tim Hooten being named Preps Coach of the Year for winning Class 2A state titles in girls basketball, girls cross country and girls track and field this past season.

Fayetteville's Lauren Holmes played volleyball, basketball and ran track, and she was named Female Athlete of the Year.

Jonathan Adams, who played football, basketball and ran track for Jonesboro, was named Male Athlete of the Year.

A little after 9 p.m., a grand and glorious evening of 350 stars, all winners, was adjourned.

