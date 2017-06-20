Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 4:10 p.m.

Brain surgeon fired from Arkansas hospital after being charged with child sex abuse gives up license

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.

this-undated-photo-provided-by-the-watsonville-police-department-shows-dr-james-kohut-kohut-a-longtime-neurosurgeon-in-santa-cruz-at-sutter-maternity-and-surgery-center-as-well-as-dominican-hospital-was-arrested-sunday-may-14-2017-at-his-home-in-santa-cruz-calif-on-multiple-charges-involving-child-sexual-abuse-watsonville-police-department-via-ap

This undated photo provided by the Watsonville Police Department shows Dr. James Kohut. Kohut, a longtime neurosurgeon in Santa Cruz at Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center, as well as Dominican Hospital., was arrested Sunday, May 14, 2017, at his home in Santa Cruz, Calif, on multiple charges involving child sexual abuse. (Watsonville Police Department via AP)


SAN FRANCISCO — A California brain surgeon has agreed to give up his state medical license while he faces charges of sexually abusing children.

Dr. James Kohut agreed to the suspension and other conditions, including electronic monitoring, in exchange for bail.

A judge Monday agreed that Kohut could be released on bail but said he will set the amount later and that Kohut will remain jailed until at least June 28.

California medical board spokesman Cassandra Hockenson said Tuesday that the agency was prepared to suspend Kohut's medical license if he was released and still licensed to practice medicine.

He was arrested in May shortly after he began working at an Arkansas hospital.

The hospital fired him, and Arkansas regulators suspended his license.

Kohut faces 165 years in prison if convicted.

