Business news in brief

State's home sales, prices rise from '16

Arkansas home sales jumped 16.2 percent in March, the most recent information available, the Arkansas Realtors Association said.

There were 3,176 homes sold in March in the 43 counties surveyed by the association, 442 more than in March 2016.

Realtors sold 541 homes in Benton County, about 10 percent more than in the previous March. There were 487 homes sold in Pulaski County, up 7.5 percent, and 281 homes sold in Washington County, down 2.1 percent from March last year.

The average price for homes sold in March was $168,886, up 3.4 percent compared with March 2016.

For the first three months of the year, there were 7,333 homes sold in Arkansas, an increase of 10.1 percent from the same period last year. The average sales price for the first quarter of the year was $168,591, up 6.6 percent over the same period last year.

-- David Smith

Investor in Saks' parent focuses on land

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management has taken a position in Hudson's Bay Co., urging the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue to unlock the value of its real estate portfolio and to explore a take-private transaction.

The Stamford, Conn.-based Land & Buildings, which said it owns 4.3 percent of Hudson's Bay, called the retailer a "diamond in the rough" in a letter to the board Monday. It encouraged Hudson's Bay to focus on monetizing its real estate portfolio rather than concentrating its efforts on mergers with rivals such as Neiman Marcus Group Inc. or Macy's Inc., both of which have hit roadblocks.

"The path to maximizing the value of Hudson's Bay lies in its real estate, not its retail brands," Jonathan Litt, co-founder of Land & Buildings, said in the letter. "In our view, the whole time the company's management has been struggling to navigate this complicated maze of [merger] options, the answer lies in its own real estate portfolio."

The Saks Fifth Avenue location in New York could be valued at $3.8 billion alone, Litt said.

"Hudson's Bay is a real estate company, full stop," Litt wrote. "If there is a smarter and better use of any or all of the locations, stores should be closed and redeveloped and put towards their optimal use. The next logical step is to aggressively move to monetize and redevelop the company's real estate, including some of its irreplaceable crown jewel locations."

-- Bloomberg News

Change left at airports tops $867,000

WASHINGTON -- All the nickels, dimes and quarters travelers leave behind at airport security checkpoints adds up to big bucks.

In fiscal year 2016, travelers left behind a record $867,812.39, according to a report from the Transportation Security Administration. That's over $100,000 more than went unclaimed the previous year. Of that amount, nearly $80,000 was in foreign currency.

"TSA makes every effort to reunite passengers with items left at the checkpoint, however there are instances where loose change or other items are left behind and unclaimed," Transportation Security Administration spokesman Lisa Farbstein said. "Unclaimed money, typically consisting of loose coins passengers remove from their pockets, is documented and turned into the TSA financial office."

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked the highest for unclaimed money with $70,615. That was followed by Los Angeles International at $44,811.82. Third on the list was Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with $42,305.26.

So where does all that spare change go? In 2005, Congress gave the agency the authority to spend the money on security operations.

-- The Washington Post

Google moves to fight online extremism

NEWARK, N.J. -- Google is intensifying its campaign against online extremism, saying it will put more resources toward identifying and removing videos related to terrorism and hate groups.

The announcement of the renewed efforts came Monday after violent attacks in the U.S. and elsewhere. A van struck a crowd of people outside a London mosque Sunday, and police are treating it as a terror attack. An automobile was used as a weapon in that city earlier this month, and last week a gunman attacked Republican Party lawmakers on an Arlington, Va., baseball field.

"While we and others have worked for years to identify and remove content that violates our policies, the uncomfortable truth is that we, as an industry, must acknowledge that more needs to be done. Now," Google said in a blog post.

Google, along with other companies such as Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter, recently agreed to create an international forum to share and develop technology, support smaller businesses and speed up their joint efforts against online terrorism.

On the same day the van struck a crowd in London, Google said it would escalate those efforts.

Google will nearly double the number of independent experts it uses to flag problematic content and expand its work with counter-extremist groups to help identify content that may be used to radicalize and recruit extremists.

It will also train more people to identify and remove extremist and terrorism-related content faster.

-- The Associated Press

Test OKs second Great Lakes pipeline

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. -- Enbridge said Monday that a second oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan has passed a pressure test required in a Justice Department agreement following a 2010 oil spill in southwestern Michigan.

The most recent test was Friday on one pipeline that's part of Line 5.

The Canadian company pumped the line's east segment with water and kept pressure higher than usual. Enbridge said in a statement Sunday that it's "pleased with the validating results of this very significant test."

The west segment passed a pressure test earlier this month.

The pipelines where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan converge were built in 1953. Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario.

-- The Associated Press

Business on 06/20/2017