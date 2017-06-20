Delay found in Navy crash report

TOKYO -- Japan's coast guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.

A coast guard official said Monday that it is trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision off Japan's coast to authorities 50 minutes later.

The ACX Crystal collided with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan's coast, killing seven of the destroyer's crew of nearly 300. The ships collided early Saturday morning, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping. Authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation.

A track of the much-larger container ship's route by MarineTraffic, a vessel-tracking service, shows that it made a sudden turn as if trying to avoid something at about 1:30 a.m., before continuing eastward. It then made a U-turn and returned about 2:30 a.m. to the area near the collision.

The coast guard initially said the collision occurred at 2:20 a.m. because the Philippine ship had reported it at 2:25 a.m. and said it just happened. After interviewing Filipino crew members, the coast guard changed the collision time to 1:30 a.m.

Coast guard official Tetsuya Tanaka said it is trying to resolve what happened during the 50 minutes.

He said officials are planning to get hold of a device with communication records to examine further details of the crash. Japan's Transport Safety Board also started an accident investigation Sunday.

Adding to the confusion, a U.S. Navy official said it is sticking with the 2:20 a.m. timing for the crash that he said had been reported by the Fitzgerald.

Asked about the earlier time cited by the coast guard, Navy spokesman Cmdr. Ron Flanders said, "That is not our understanding." He said any differences would have to be clarified in the investigation.

Nanami Meguro, a spokesman for NYK Line, the ship's operator, agreed with the report of the earlier timing.

Meguro said the ship was "operating as usual" until the collision at 1:30 a.m., as shown on a ship tracking service that the company uses. She said the ship reported to the coast guard at 2:25 a.m., but she could not provide details about what the ship was doing for nearly an hour.

"Because it was in an emergency, the crewmembers may not have been able to place a call," she said.

Coast guard officials are investigating the case as possible professional negligence, but no criminal charges have been filed so far.

On Monday, the Navy's 7th Fleet identified the seven sailors who died. Navy divers recovered the bodies after the severely damaged Fitzgerald returned to the fleet's home in Yokosuka, Japan, with assistance from tug boats.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump and the entire administration was sending their thoughts and prayers to the sailors' families. The incident was a "sobering reminder of the dangers" faced by the men and women of the U.S. military every day, Spicer said.

In a statement, acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley said, "We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our fellow shipmates. ... As details emerge, we can all be proud of the heroic effort by the crew to tend to the needs of those injured and save the ship from further damage while returning safely to port."

He thanked "our Japanese allies" for their swift assistance and said the Navy will fully investigate the cause.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy ordered flags flown at half-staff there in memory of Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Conn. -- one of the seven sailors identified on Monday.

Huynh's sister, Lan Huynh, told WVIT-TV that the family is coping as best they can.

She described her brother as "selfless" and said he always "had the brightest smile."

Another of the seven sailors -- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md. -- was trying to call his father after the vessels collided but didn't get through, his father told WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

Darrold Martin said his son was following in his footsteps and was quickly rising in the ranks.

"It's very hard," Darrold Martin said. "He's my only child. He's all I have."

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/20/2017