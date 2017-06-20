Ex-Arkansas high school photographer gets 2 years for Internet stalking

A former high school photographer in Arkansas has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to posing as teenage girls online to exchange sexually explicit photographs.

Christian Trey Ashcraft, 42, of White Hall was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2016 on charges of Internet stalking and lying to a federal agent.

Ashcraft pleaded guilty in February to the Internet stalking charge, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris.

Sentencing happened Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The reported stalking happened between January 2005 and December 2014.

At his plea hearing, Ashcraft admitted to using an email address to send pictures of a woman he claimed to be to several people.

Ashcraft was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay a $1,000 fine.

The 24-month sentence was the “top end” of the sentencing guideline range for the crime, Harris said.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.