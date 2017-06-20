Farmington's Wallace cozy at top of a lineup

CONWAY -- Brandy Wallace produced a solid senior season while hitting from the leadoff spot for the Farmington Lady Cardinals. Her last eight games were nothing short of extraordinary.

From April 18 until Farmington's last game in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament, Wallace had at least 2 hits in every game while slugging 3 home runs, 6 doubles and driving in 15 runs. She batted .636 (21 of 33) during that eight-game stretch.

"We had tried putting her in the two-hole and even the three-hole about 10 to 12 games prior to that, just trying to get her into some situations where she could get more RBI," Farmington Coach Randy Osnes said. "But she just produced better in the leadoff position. And in the last eight games, she definitely produced."

Wallace, a .552 hitter for the season, will have one more chance to produce tonight when she leads the West All-Stars in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association softball game at the University of Central Arkansas.

Tonight's doubleheader will start at 5 p.m.

"This means a lot," Wallace said. "I'm very honored that I got chosen for this event. I'm hoping to do as well as I did during the season. It's been a while. I've practiced a little for it, but I'm here just to have fun."

Tonight apparently will be Wallace's final softball appearance. Beginning this fall, she will attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to major in nursing.

"I really wish she was playing ball," said Osnes, who is the West head coach for tonight's doubleheader. "I think she could walk on (at Arkansas). I think she could play here at (University of Central Arkansas). But from what I understand, studying nursing and playing ball is nearly impossible."

"During my junior year, I thought about going to UCA, but they didn't have any money left for a scholarship," Wallace said. "The more I thought about it, it just wasn't worth it."

Wallace also batted better than .500 during her junior season, going 55 for 104. Osnes said Wallace's hitting prowess was no coincidence.

"With the amount of work and the work ethic she puts into it, you can see why," Osnes said. "She lived in those indoor cages. She worked exceptionally hard, not only her senior season but in all four years she played for us. She wasn't there to listen to music and hang out at the facility, she was up there actually working. It paid off for us."

Farmington finished 23-9 this season. Wallace had 58 hits in 105 official at-bats. She finished with five home runs and 35 RBI. She had five four-hit games.

"I met or exceeded all of my goals that coach wanted us to write down before the season started," Wallace said. "I wanted to be a better team player and bat better than .500 or even .600."

Batting in the leadoff position seemed to fit Wallace well.

"I started batting leadoff halfway through my junior year, so I was used to it," Wallace said. "I actually liked it because it gave me a chance to see most of the good pitches. Teams tend to pitch around the No. 3 and 4 hitters. Coach Osnes tried to switch me back to the third hole, but I just didn't do as well. When I started out hitting well, the team would follow."

Sports on 06/20/2017