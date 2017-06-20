Former Arkansas school bus driver pleads not guilty to sex assault of student

A former Bentonville School District bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2016 has entered a not guilty plea.

Joshua Edward Bell, 26, of Rogers pleaded not guilty Monday in Benton County Circuit Court, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Bell was arrested last month after the victim, now 15, told police he made suggestive comments to her, touched her inappropriately while they were on the bus and sexually assaulted her at her home, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Bell was initially suspended with pay and fired days later.

