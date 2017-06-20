Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Former Arkansas school bus driver pleads not guilty to sex assault of student

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.

joshua-edward-bell

Joshua Edward Bell

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A former Bentonville School District bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2016 has entered a not guilty plea.

Joshua Edward Bell, 26, of Rogers pleaded not guilty Monday in Benton County Circuit Court, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Bell was arrested last month after the victim, now 15, told police he made suggestive comments to her, touched her inappropriately while they were on the bus and sexually assaulted her at her home, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Bell was initially suspended with pay and fired days later.

Click here to read the full story in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Former Arkansas school bus driver pleads not guilty to sex assault of student

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online