The new state law allowing guns on Arkansas college campuses creates an “enhanced” concealed-carry license that will allow permit-holders, who take up to eight hours of extra training, to carry their weapons onto the campuses of public two- and four-year colleges and into many publicly funded buildings, including the state Capitol. A story in Sunday’s editions gave the incorrect hours of training for permit holders.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
