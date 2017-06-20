Groups file lawsuit to block 4 Arkansas abortion laws

Abortion-rights advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against four Arkansas laws that they say would heavily restrict or outright ban the procedure in the state.

The suit was brought by the national American Civil Liberties Union as well as the Arkansas chapter and the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to a news release.

The groups argue that newly enacted House Bills 1032, 1566, 2024 and 1434 would impose "severe and unwarranted burdens" on women's right to seek abortion care, according to ACLU Arkansas' website.

The bills were voted into law during the 2017 legislative session.

House Bill 1032 enacts restrictions on a common procedure for second-trimester abortions. Both House Bill 1566 and HB 2024 created rules regarding fetal tissue. The final bill, HB 1434, banned doctors from performing abortions based solely on sex discrimination.

The first three acts will go into effect July 30, the release said. The fourth will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The advocacy groups believe the new legislation will ban a "safe and medically proven abortion method" and will make abortion care totally unavailable for some women, the release said.

One of the laws also requires a woman's partner to be notified, allowing that person to block her abortion, the release said.

Another one of the laws will force doctors to request a large number of medical records in an attempt to burden abortion providers, the release said.

“Instead of protecting women’s health, Arkansas politicians have passed laws that defy decency and reason just to make it difficult or impossible for a woman to get an abortion," said ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Rita Sklar in a statement.

The case was brought on behalf of a physician who serves women, including low-income women, at one of two abortion clinics in Arkansas, the website said. Listed as defendants on the complaint are the state Medical Board and Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office was not immediately available for comment.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.