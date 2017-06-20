Hogs offer 3 in-state linemen after camp

If there was an example of the importance of college camps, the Arkansas Razorbacks' Trench Hog camp Sunday was a prime example. Three in-state linemen earned scholarship offers from Coach Bret Bielema after their performances.

Springdale senior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 265 pounds, had 12 scholarship offers including Missouri, North Carolina State, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and others before being offered by the Hogs.

"I really didn't know what to say," Nichols said. "Everything just froze and I just felt like I was in a different world. It was pretty surreal."

He was on a mission to get the offer from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I left everything on the field and I went 100 percent all day," Nichols said.

Nichols moved to Northwest Arkansas from Little Rock in January 2015 and first stepped on the football field that spring as a linebacker. He missed most of his sophomore season because of a broken forearm, but he showed flashes of things to come.

He recorded 54 tackles, 12½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal as a junior.

Nichols said the offer was a game changer.

"It definitely changes it," he said. "I've always want to go to the U of A while I was growing up."

His parents were equally thrilled about the offer.

"They grew up in Arkansas their whole life, too," Nichols said. "They were just as happy as I was. Just happy that I got the offer because I've been waiting for it for a long time."

Being that he's played only two years of football, Nichols' journey to earning an offer is somewhat overwhelming.

"It's definitely crazy," Nichols said. "If you would've told me I would get an offer from the University of Arkansas, I probably would've laughed it off."

Pulaski Academy senior offensive lineman Luke Jones, 6-5, 290, made his way to Fayetteville with scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others.

"Man, I'm unbelievably excited," Jones said about his offer from the Razorbacks. "Awesome. In-state school, the biggest in-state school here. To get offered by them is awesome."

Coach Bret Bielema told Jones the good news.

"I just couldn't stop smiling," Jones said. "I couldn't say anything for about 30 seconds. I was smiling so hard. My dad and I were pretty happy."

Jones was motivated to show the Razorbacks coaching staff he was worthy of an offer.

"I had a little chip on my shoulder thinking this is an in-state school, they should be interested in me and I'm about to show them what I got, and I think I did that," he said.

His father is 6-8, and Jones said adding another inch or two of height is possible.

"My growth plates are actually still open," Jones said.

Jones said he expects to visit the Hogs again this summer and in the fall.

"I'm definitely going to come back here later in the summer to visit," Jones said. "Take a tour of all of the academic parts, and I'll definitely be back here in the fall for some games."

He said he might make his college decision at the end of August.

"I really haven't thought about that part yet," Jones said.

Jones said his brother attending school in Fayetteville is a strong pull for the Razorbacks.

"He wants me to come up here, and he said it's an awesome place to live," Jones said. "That's kind of another little push for me choosing Arkansas, if I do come here."

Jonesboro senior offensive lineman Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300, had 17 scholarship offers from schools including Virginia, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Memphis and Texas Tech before getting an offer from the Hogs on Sunday.

"It's something I worked hard for," Gatlin said. "It was cool to see it paying off."

He attended the Memphis Mega Camp on June 11, where the Hogs and numerous others were on hand to scout talent. Gatlin was impressive in Memphis while being watched by Razorbacks offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and had another strong showing Sunday.

"I think they liked me for a while," Gatlin said. "They were just making sure I was the right one. They really enjoyed what I showed today."

Gatlin said the Hogs and Mississippi State are in his top three schools.

"The third one kind of changes every now and then," Gatlin said.

