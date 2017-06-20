U.K. fire's death toll rises to 79 people

LONDON -- London police said 79 people are now believed to have died in the fire that swept through a high-rise apartment building last week.

Authorities increased the count Monday after spending the weekend working with families to identify all those who are missing and believed to have died inside the 24-story Grenfell Tower, as well as the five victims who have been formally identified, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.

Flames engulfed the building in less than an hour early Wednesday, trapping many residents before firefighters could reach them.

London police late Sunday released photographs of the devastation inside the 120-unit building to show the public and frustrated family members why the search for victims is taking so long. The three photos show different views inside the charred ruins. The search and recovery operation is likely to take weeks, and some victims may never be identified because of the intensity of the fire, Cundy said.

Britain held a moment of silence for the victims on Monday, with emergency service workers bowing their heads in respect. People applauded as firefighters walked past.

Cuba says Trump's policy won't work

HAVANA -- Cuba's foreign minister rejected President Donald Trump's new policy toward the island, saying Monday that "we will never negotiate under pressure or under threat" and refusing to return U.S. fugitives who have received asylum in Cuba.

Responding to the policy announced Friday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said from Vienna that Trump's restrictions on transactions with the Cuban military would not achieve their objective of weakening the government. He said they would instead create unity behind the communist leadership.

He described fugitives such as Joanne Chesimard, a black militant convicted in 1977 of the murder of a New Jersey state trooper, as political refugees who had received asylum from the Cuban government and would not be returned because the U.S. has no "legal or moral basis" to demand their return.

"Cuba will not make concessions that harm its sovereignty," Rodriguez said.

U.N. says drowned migrants abandoned

ROME -- Four survivors have described how some 126 fellow migrants drowned off Libya last week when their flimsy rubber dinghy foundered after smugglers removed the engine and fled, the U.N. migration agency said Monday.

Flavio Di Giacomo of the International Organization for Migration said the survivors were interviewed in Sicily after an Italian coast guard ship transported them to Palermo's port Monday.

The two Sudanese and two Nigerian survivors told authorities that a few hours after the migrant smugglers' dinghy set off from Libyan shores Thursday night, the crew removed the engine and left in another boat. The migrant boat quickly foundered. The survivors said some 130 people, most of them Sudanese, had been aboard.

A Libyan fishing vessel, passing by chance, rescued the four and put them on another dinghy, also crowded with smuggled migrants, that was nearby. That boat itself was found by rescuers, and all the passengers were eventually transferred to the coast guard vessel.

Bomb in Thailand road kills 6 soldiers

HAT YAI, Thailand -- A bomb planted in a dirt road killed six soldiers in southern Thailand on Monday, police said, in what apparently was an attack by Muslim separatists in an insurgency that has cost more than 6,500 lives since 2004.

Police Maj. Pompetch Chotiklang said the explosion in Pattani province also wounded four other soldiers and blew the truck they were traveling in into pieces, with parts of it landing 100 yards away.

The deaths were among the worst in a single incident suffered in recent years by the military in the south, said Srisompob Jitipiromsri, director of the independent research group Deep South Watch.

