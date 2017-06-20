Man, 23, dies after ATV collides with 18-wheeler while making U-turn on Arkansas road

A 23-year-old was killed after his ATV collided with a tractor-trailer near the Arkansas and Louisiana border Monday afternoon, police said.

A 2005 Suzuki ATV was traveling north on the shoulder of U.S. 79 in Columbia County one mile north of the Louisiana state line, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Around 3:15 p.m., the ATV rider tried to make a U-turn, police said. The vehicle collided with a 2013 tractor-trailer heading north, the report said.

The ATV's rider, Jeffrey Hunter, 23, of Haynesville, La., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not reported injured.

Based on preliminary figures, at least 220 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year.