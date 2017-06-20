Man killed after pickup hits tree off I-30 in Arkansas

A man was killed after his pickup left Interstate 30 in Nevada County and hit a tree Monday morning, officials said.

It happened in the eastbound lanes outside Prescott shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 2007 Ford pickup drove off the highway and into a ditch, where it struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Lee Thomas Wise, 46, of Quitman, Texas, suffered fatal injuries, the report said.

No one else was hurt, and the weather was said to be rainy at the time.

At least 220 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.