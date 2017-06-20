GIANTS

Strickland's suspension upheld

ATLANTA -- San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland began serving a six-game suspension Monday for brawling with Bryce Harper after his appeal was denied by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The penalty stemmed from a benches-clearing incident between the Giants and Washington Nationals on May 29.

Strickland plunked Harper on the right hip with a 98 mph fastball, igniting an eighth-inning fight that ended with Strickland being dragged to the Giants dugout by several teammates.

Harper was suspended for four games, which was reduced to three games after his appeal. He already has served the penalty.

MLB denied Strickland's appeal, which means he'll miss all four games of the series against the Braves as well as the first two games of a weekend series in San Francisco against the New York Mets.

ORIOLES

Hardy out with broken wrist

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a broken bone in his right wrist, an injury that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks.

Hardy was injured Sunday when hit by a pitch from Lance Lynn in the fourth inning of Baltimore's 8-5 victory over St. Louis.

Hardy remained in the game briefly, but left after realizing he could not swing a bat.

Although Hardy was batting only .211, he was on a 7-for-23 streak that added 10 points to his batting average.

His biggest contribution to the Orioles is at shortstop. Manager Buck Showalter said the three-time Gold Glove winner is "kind of like the quarterback of the infield."

Although Hardy was wearing a soft cast Monday, the Orioles delayed putting him on the DL because there was a chance their game against Cleveland would be postponed by rain.

REDS

Arroyo, Cozart heading to DL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Cincinnati Reds have placed Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said there is a possibility his career might be over.

Cincinnati also put shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to a strained right quadriceps.

Arroyo gave up 5 runs and 7 hits in just 3 innings Sunday as the Reds lost 8-7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arroyo (3-6) is attempting a comeback this season after missing 2½ seasons with arm and shoulder problems, including Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his shoulder. He said after Sunday's outing, "Have I thought, 'This time might be my last time on the field?' Yeah."

Cozart is hitting .320 with 9 home runs and 33 RBI in 58 games this season.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Jesse Winkler from Class AAA Louisville and right-hander Ariel Hernandez from Class AA Pensacola.

RED SOX

HBP sidelines Pedroia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was out of the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Royals after getting hit by a pitch in Houston that caused him to spit up blood.

Pedroia was hit in the left ribcage by a 92 mph fastball from James Hoyt in the seventh inning Sunday. He played two more innings in the field before leaving the game and getting X-rays that came back negative.

He had an MRI exam Monday that confirmed Pedroia did not fracture any ribs.

Red Sox Manager John Farrell said Pedroia is day to day, but it's unlikely he will play before the series finale Wednesday. He was replaced by Josh Rutledge in the lineup against Kansas City.

Pedroia is hitting .296 with 2 home runs and 25 RBI this season.

TWINS

Hughes heads for rehab assignment

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have sent pitcher Phil Hughes on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Rochester for his right shoulder.

The Twins announced Monday that Hughes would join the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Hughes had surgery about a year ago to remove a rib, after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome that was causing shoulder pain and fatigue and contributing to decreased velocity. He went 1-7 with a 5.95 ERA last season.

After going 4-3 with a 5.74 ERA over nine starts this year, Hughes was placed on the disabled list a month ago with biceps inflammation and tightness in his shoulder. Now he has progressed to the point where he can pitch in games again. The Twins are considering him as a reliever.

YANKEES

IF prospect Torres out indefinitely

NEW YORK -- Top New York Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery, which is expected to sideline him until spring training.

A 20-year-old infielder who was the top player in the Arizona Fall League last year, Torres was injured Saturday on a head-first slide into home plate for Class AAA Scranton at Buffalo.

He was examined Monday by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and the team said Torres has a torn left ulnar collateral ligament.

New York said it expects him to recover in time for spring training.

Acquired from the Cubs in July in the trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to Chicago, Torres began the season at Class AA Trenton and hit .273 with 5 home runs and 18 RBI before he was promoted. He joined Scranton on May 23 and batted .309 with 2 home runs and 16 RBI.

