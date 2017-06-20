CAVALIERS

GM Griffin departs

CLEVELAND — David Griffin’s run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over after one championship and three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. The general manager and team mutually parted ways on Monday when owner Dan Gilbert said Griffin’s contract will not be extended once it expires June 30.

Griffin’s departure comes three days before the draft — the Cavs are currently without a pick — and on the eve of free agency. Cleveland could have a busy summer as it looks to revamp its roster after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

A team spokesman said Trent Redden, the team’s senior vice president of basketball operations, is also not returning. Assistant general manager Koby Altman remains with the team and is part of a group overseeing draft preparation and trade talks. Griffin, 47, had been Cleveland’s GM since May 2014. He took over the role on a full-time basis after serving as an interim GM for three months after Chris Grant’s firing. Griffin oversaw the team’s return to prominence after LeBron James came back from Miami. Griffin orchestrated the trade that brought Kevin Love from Minnesota, and he bolstered the Cavs’ roster with other trades and free agent signings.

Griffin was the fourth GM to work for Gilbert, who bought the Cavs in 2005.

WARRIORS

Durant likely to return

Kevin Durant is reportedly declining his player option for the 2017-2018 season with the intention of re-signing with the Warriors.

This development, first reported by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, was the first step sketched out by Tim Kawakami of Bay Area News Group in a column on how Golden State can return all its key players. Durant opted out of about $28 million to become a free agent briefly — but plans on rejoining the team — in an effort to help re-sign sixth-man Andre Iguodala, according to Haynes.

Durant reportedly plans to take about $4 million less than the maximum he is eligible for as a 10-year veteran, giving Golden State flexibility with its cap space. Specifically, the Warriors could use their Bird rights on Iguodala for a more affordable deal than what he might obtain on the open market. Haynes reported that Durant is expected to ink another two-year contract with a player option on the second year, much like the one he is opting out of this offseason.

Kerr pursues solutions

Golden State

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr will continue to explore medical options that could alleviate the symptoms he still experiences nearly two years after a spinal fluid leak from back surgery.

General Manager Bob Myers said Monday that Kerr would have time off as needed in the coming weeks to find more options to better his long-term health, and Kerr said he would be traveling to do so.

“I think at the point we’re at now, it’s what makes you 5-10-15 percent better? And that’s what he’s going to pursue and explore with our blessing,” Myers said.

Kerr, 51, returned from a sixweek absence for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and coached the rest of the way as Golden State won its second championship in three seasons. He stepped away after Game 2 against Portland in the first round of the playoffs.

Kerr said he has tried swimming in the ocean near his home in San Diego with the hope that salt-water therapy would ease the pain.

“I’ve got a few things going that I’m pursuing right now,” he said. “I’m going to be traveling some. I’m not going to go into detail. There’s a lot of different thoughts and ways I can see some improvement, seeing various people and trying to really get some traction early in the summer.”

CLIPPERS

West hired as adviser

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. — Hall of Famer Jerry West, fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win another NBA championship, is now officially a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former longtime Lakers player and front office executive credited Clippers Coach Doc Rivers, Executive Vice President Lawrence Frank and owner Steve Ballmer with convincing him the other team in town was the right fit.

West called leaving Golden State one of the “saddest days of his life” because he thought he might be done. West had been with the Warriors since 2011 and the team has won two NBA titles during his time in the Bay Area.

BUCKS

Horst, 34, named GM

MILWAUKEE — Jon Horst, 34, the Milwaukee Bucks’ director of basketball operations since 2008, was introduced as the new general manager.

“There was a process that we went through,” co-owner Wes Edens said as Horst sat next to him. “It may seem like a surprising outcome. I’ve been asked that question by other people. At the end of it all, it was never really a surprise for us.”

The Bucks’ job opened last month when John Hammond left to take the Orlando Magic GM job on May 23. Bucks assistant GM Justin Zanik was among those interviewed in what Edens called a comprehensive process that also relied on a search firm and advice from consultant Rod Thorn, an NBA front office veteran. The owners were familiar with Horst, though his name didn’t appear to enter the mix as a potential candidate until relatively late in the search. Horst was already involved in prep for the NBA draft, which is Thursday. Horst has been described as hard-working and someone who is a consensus-builder.