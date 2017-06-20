Police: Victim of shooting outside Little Rock movie theater fired, too

The man who was injured in a shooting outside a Little Rock theater fired back after hearing shots ring out, a Little Rock police spokesman said Monday.

Officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the Rave movie theater on Colonel Glenn Road west of Interstate 430.

On the ground in front of the building, officials found 35-year-old David Jones of White Hall with a gunshot wound on his right hip, the report said. Jones was taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Officer Steve Moore, a Police Department spokesman, said Jones was with his wife and headed toward the theater's entrance when the he heard gunshots from behind.

Moore said Jones turned around and saw the muzzle flashes. Jones pulled out his own firearm and was shot at about the same time he fired his weapon, Moore said.

Jones was described by police as an "innocent bystander."

In a police account released Monday, witnesses told officers that they saw a man near the entrance of the parking lot "running back and forth, firing a weapon."

Then, the male gunman got into a red Chevrolet Trailblazer or a similar SUV and fled, witnesses said. He was not identified on the report.