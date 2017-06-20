Tyson exec to lead poultry-export body

Marc Killebrew, Tyson's vice president of international sales, has been elected chairman of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, taking over lobbying efforts in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement and its role in American agriculture.

The announcement was made Thursday during the export council's annual meeting in Cancun, Mexico. Killebrew will succeed Chairman Steve Monroe, manager of export sales at Sanderson Farms in Laurel, Miss.

As chairman, Killebrew will lead the council's board of directors for the 2017-18 term in its mission to increase exports of U.S. chicken, turkey, duck and egg products worldwide.

-- Nathan Owens

Inspector joins team at state nuke plant

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission has named Tom Sullivan, a mechanical engineer with a degree from the University of Arizona, to be a resident inspector at Arkansas Nuclear One, an Entergy Arkansas nuclear power plant near Russellville.

Sullivan joins the commission's senior resident inspector Brian Tindell and resident inspector Margaret Tobin at the plant.

Sullivan has more than 30 years of experience as a nuclear operator, engineer and training instructor at several nuclear power plants.

Since 2015, Arkansas Nuclear One has been in the commission's column four category of overall plant performance. Plants that fall to column five aren't permitted to operate.

Arkansas Nuclear One is undergoing the highest level of inspections in the country compared with other nuclear plants.

-- David Smith

USA Truck gains 5% as index rises 0.67

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 0.67 to 338.41 Monday.

"The Dow and S&P 500 advanced on the session Monday, notching record highs as technology stocks recovered from their recent pullback," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Shares of USA Truck rose 5 percent Monday to lead the index. Bear State Financial shares rose 3.3 percent.

America's Car-Mart shares fell 3.4 percent. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares fell 2.5 percent.

Total volume for the index was 24.8 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

