Police: North Little Rock woman says she 'blacked out' in anger; boyfriend stabbed in throat

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Monday night after her boyfriend suffered a stab wound to the neck during a fight between them, authorities said.

An officer was sent to the home of 25-year-old Tearika Belcher in the 700 block of West 18th Street around 11:10 p.m., according to a police report.

Belcher's boyfriend told investigators an argument turned physical, and Belcher grabbed a kitchen knife. When he tried to disarm her, he was "accidentally stabbed in the throat," the report said.

Belcher told police she was so angry that she "blacked out" and only remembered seeing her boyfriend bleed from his neck.

Officers found a blood-stained knife on the kitchen floor.

Belcher was charged with second-degree domestic battery and is being held without bail. A hearing is scheduled for June 20.