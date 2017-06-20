Plasencia qualifies with first clean card in career

ROGERS -- Regina Plasencia accomplished a first to earn a spot in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for the second consecutive year.

The former Razorback shot the first bogey-free round of her life, firing a 5-under 66 to win the Monday qualifying round, besting 18 other golfers to earn one of the two available spots into the tournament field.

"I just realized that on the [scorer's] table when I was adding that up," Plasencia said. "I've had a lot of rounds with just one bogey, but this one was a good feeling."

Julieta Granada shot a 4-under 67 to claim the second spot. Tournament play begins Friday.

Plasencia joins four current or former Razorbacks already in the tournament field. Senior Alana Uriell was bestowed a sponsor's exemption this year after earning a spot in the Monday qualifier a year ago. Former Razorbacks Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez and Emily Tubert also will compete this week.

Plasencia played a sharp round, positioning herself for makeable birdie putts and converting. She made an uphill 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 1, sank an 18-footer on the par-3 sixth hole, knocked in a downhill 9-footer on the par-4 eighth and made a 5-footer on the par-3 11th.

She capped off the round by getting up and down for a birdie on the par-5 18th.

"I like it," Plasencia said. "It's like one round where you can commit to all your shots. You just have 18 holes so you want to make them count."

Four other current or former Razorbacks competed Monday but failed to qualify.

Junior Maria Fassi, who earned a sponsor's exemption into last year's tournament field and missed the cut by three shots, hit 17 greens in regulation en route to carding a 3-under 68, falling one stroke short of tying for second and forcing a playoff for the final spot. She birdied Nos. 3, 7, 12 and 18 and bogeyed No. 9.

"I don't do that very often," Fassi said of hitting 17 greens. "That's really impressive. I'm feeling really good with the way I'm hitting the ball."

Junior Kaylee Benton shot a 1-over 72, while former Razorbacks Victoria Vela and Summar Roachell carded a 71 and 73, respectively. It was a busy day for the Razorbacks coaching staff.

"I tried to pick strategic spots so I could see everybody run through and then run ahead and try to catch everybody else," University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's golf Coach Shauna Estes-Taylor said. "It's just a fun day. I just let them know [to] go out and have fun, and I'll be as many places as I can."

Last year, Plasencia shot a 69 in the qualifying round to earn her spot in the tournament, but she missed the cut by four strokes after shooting 72 and 71 to finish 1 over. She will try to make her second LPGA Tour cut since turning pro last year.

"This place brings really good memories back, and I can't wait," Plasencia said. "I had a really awesome time last year. That capped off my four years at the university, so being able to come back, I think it's even more special."

