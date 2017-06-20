Police: Boxes of ruined food thrown out after burglary at Little Rock restaurant

Several boxes of food had to be thrown out after a burglary at a Little Rock Sharks Fish and Chicken restaurant, police said.

The chain’s location at 500 W. Roosevelt Road was burglarized between 12:05 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, according to a report.

A restaurant employee told police that he arrived that morning to find that the drive-thru window had been broken out on the north side of the building.

Boxes of food, left out all night, were also located in a stack under the window, according to authorities.

The worker said he was unsure whether the alarm had been set at the business.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The break-in was at least the fourth at a Sharks location in Little Rock this year. Three of the chain's eateries were burglarized over about two weeks in April.