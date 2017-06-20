Royals trump Red Sox bullpen to keep roll going

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run home run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Jason Hammel (4-6) pitched seven sharp innings before turning it over to Mike Minor, who loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. No. 9 hitter Christian Vazquez proceeded to send a slow bounder toward third base that Cheslor Cuthbert fielded cleanly and fired to first to end the threat.

Kelvin Herrera worked around an Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) triple in the ninth for his 16th save.

Red Sox reliever Blaine Boyer (0-1), who wriggled out of a jam in the sixth, gave up Merrifield's bouncing RBI single in the seventh. Boyer was lifted after Lorenzo Cain added an insurance run with a single, the second consecutive night Boston's stingy bullpen has allowed a pair of runs.

Red Sox relievers had thrown 26 consecutive scoreless innings before the slump.

Hammel scattered seven hits without a walk, stranding seven along the way, and the only damage against him came in the fourth inning. That's when he gave up a leadoff single to Hanley Ramirez, and hot-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. sent a 1-0 pitch over the bullpen in right field for a two-run home run that tied the game.

It was the third consecutive start in which Hammel pitched into the seventh.

Boston right-hander Hector Velazquez was nearly as good as Hammel in his second career start, carefully navigating a bunch of baserunners during the first two innings. Hosmer finally dinged him in the third with an estimated 446-foot shot to center, a line drive that cleared the seats and landed in the fountains.

Velazquez turned it over to the bullpen after giving up five hits in 5⅓ innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, RANGERS 6 Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and visiting Toronto beat Texas. The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to Texas since last postseason.

INDIANS 12, ORIOLES 0 Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and visiting Cleveland overpowered Baltimore for its season-high sixth consecutive victory. Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBI apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 (37-31).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, PADRES 2 Willson Contreras hit a tying home run, Javier Baez scored the winning run on an error and Wade Davis worked out of a ninth-inning jam to lead host Chicago past the San Diego. Anthony Rizzo thrived in the leadoff spot again, extending his career-high hitting streak to 13 games by going 2 for 3 with an RBI as Chicago won its second consecutive game to improve to 35-34. Jose Pirela and Yangervis Solarte each had a solo home run for the Padres, although Pirela's error allowed the winning run to score.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 1 Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run, Gerrit Cole pitched seven innings and visiting Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee. Travis Shaw's leadoff home run in the second put the Brewers ahead 1-0 and set a franchise mark with the Brewers scoring their 16th consecutive run via the long ball. The Pirates took the lead in the third on Adam Frazier's two-run single off starter Matt Garza (3-3). McCutchen extended the lead with a two-run home run in the sixth that chased Garza, who gave up 4 runs and 6 hits in 5⅓ innings. He walked two and recorded three strikeouts.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 7 Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and host Miami overcame an early six-run deficit to beat Washington. Miami slugger Justin Bour tied the game at 6-6 in the third inning with a grand slam, his 18th home run. Giancarlo Stanton also hit his 18th of the season to make it 7-7 in the seventh. Bryce Harper hit his 18th home run for Washington, and Anthony Rendon also went deep.

BRAVES 9, GIANTS 0 R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless innings, Matt Adams hit another home run and host Atlanta sent the San Francisco Giants to their seventh consecutive loss. The 42-year-old Dickey (5-5) escaped a jam in the first to turn in his strongest outing of the season. He surrendered just three hits and retired 16 of the last 17 hitters he faced.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, RAYS 3 Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping visiting Cincinnati end a season-high nine-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay. Schebler led off the fifth inning with his 19th home run, tying Votto for the team lead. Gennett went deep for the second consecutive day, his first home runs since hitting four in a game against St. Louis on June 6, to make it 3-0 in the sixth.

