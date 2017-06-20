Home / Latest News /
Safe stolen from Little Rock car service shop on Chenal Parkway, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.
A safe was stolen from a Little Rock car service shop sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning after a thief broke into a locked room, police said.
The manager of the Firestone Complete Auto Care at 12320 Chenal Parkway told police he locked up the store around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
He returned around 6:30 a.m. Monday and found the window on the back door was busted. The doorknob on a locked room was broken, and a safe with sales deposit slips inside was missing, he told police.
The missing property was valued at $2,000 in the report.
No suspects were named by police.
