Safe stolen from Little Rock car service shop on Chenal Parkway, police say

A safe was stolen from a Little Rock car service shop sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning after a thief broke into a locked room, police said.

The manager of the Firestone Complete Auto Care at 12320 Chenal Parkway told police he locked up the store around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

He returned around 6:30 a.m. Monday and found the window on the back door was busted. The doorknob on a locked room was broken, and a safe with sales deposit slips inside was missing, he told police.

The missing property was valued at $2,000 in the report.

No suspects were named by police.