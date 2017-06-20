Arkansas swimmer drowns in lake
A 23-year-old man drowned Saturday at a swimming area on a lake in north-central Arkansas, authorities said.
The Cleburne County sheriff's office said Darryl Sullins of Searcy was with a group attempting to swim to a fixed object at a popular destination known as Sandy Beach on Greers Ferry Lake when he went underwater.
Several people tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office.
Sullins' body was recovered from the swimming area in Heber Springs a short time later, around 11 a.m., the release said.
An investigation is ongoing.
