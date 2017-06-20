Authorities searching for possible drowning victim at former quarry in central Arkansas

Authorities for a second day are searching for a possible drowning victim at a former quarry in central Arkansas.

The Saline County sheriff’s office was initially called around 3:20 p.m. Monday to an area off Mount Olive Road in Bauxite known as the Blue Hole, according to a news release.

Fire and police personnel conducted an underwater search and scoured over the area before calling off the search Monday evening. It resumed Tuesday shortly after sunrise.

As of 2 p.m., the search with underwater divers was ongoing in Saline County.

On Tuesday morning, the Hot Springs Fire Department supplied a sonar unit capable of emitting an acoustic signal or pulse that would echo when bouncing off an object in the water, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional agencies responding are the Saline County office of Emergency Management, Grant County Underwater Rescue, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Salem Fire Department, Medtran and the American Red Cross.