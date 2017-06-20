State sports brief
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
HIGH SCHOOL
Nominations sought for All-Academic team
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is accepting nominations for its All-Arkansas Academic Team. Nominees must be recent high school seniors who played a significant role in one or more varsity sports, finished in the top 10 percent of their graduating class and made at least a 25 on the ACT. Nominations must be made by a school official, teacher or coach, but not a parent. Nominations must include a resume of the student and a letter of recommendation by the nominating official. Nominations may be made by faxing to 501-378-3869 or emailing to tcooper@arkansasonline.com. Deadline for submissions is June 27.
