State sports brief

HIGH SCHOOL

Nominations sought for All-Academic team

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is accepting nominations for its All-Arkansas Academic Team. Nominees must be recent high school seniors who played a significant role in one or more varsity sports, finished in the top 10 percent of their graduating class and made at least a 25 on the ACT. Nominations must be made by a school official, teacher or coach, but not a parent. Nominations must include a resume of the student and a letter of recommendation by the nominating official. Nominations may be made by faxing to 501-378-3869 or emailing to tcooper@arkansasonline.com. Deadline for submissions is June 27.