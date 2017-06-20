Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 2:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Tiger Woods said to be in a clinic for handling pain medications

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:19 p.m.

in-this-feb-2-2017-file-photo-tiger-woods-reacts-on-hole-10th-during-the-1st-round-of-the-dubai-desert-classic-golf-tournament-in-dubai-united-arab-emirates

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/KAMRAN JEBREILI

In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on hole 10th during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.


Tiger Woods has checked into a clinic to get help for dealing with pain medication, and his agent is not sure how long he will be there.

Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management said he could not disclose the location of the in-patient treatment Woods is receiving or how long the golfer would be there. Woods said Monday night that he is receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder.

Steinberg said Woods' May 29 arrest in Jupiter, Fla., on a DUI charge shook him up. He said he's proud of Woods for seeking help and that the objective is all about a healthy lifestyle more than playing golf again.

Woods said his arrest stemmed from a reaction to prescription medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tiger Woods said to be in a clinic for handling pain medications

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online