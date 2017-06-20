Trailer containing 4,000 crosses stolen, Arkansas anti-abortion group says

An Arkansas anti-abortion group says a trailer containing more than 4,000 crosses was stolen Monday.

The theft reportedly happened between 2:06 a.m. and 2:14 a.m. at the Life Center, 1515 S. University Ave. in Little Rock, according to a statement from Arkansas Right to Life.

The organization said it is asking “pro-lifers” for help in searching within a 2-mile radius of the area of 12th Street and University Avenue.

The crosses, most made of wood, are intended “to depict the number of unborn children killed daily by legal abortion” in the U.S., according to the organization’s website.

It is part of a traveling display that makes its way through Arkansas from March through November.

A still photo from surveillance footage that was sent to media outlets shows a man in a light-colored T-shirt driving a gray-colored minivan that was used to take the trailer.