UAMS employee robbed at gunpoint of phone inside Little Rock hospital, officials say

A UAMS Medical Center employee was robbed at gunpoint of his cellphone Sunday night inside the hospital, according to a spokeswoman.

The robbery reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Lobby Cafe of the hospital at 4301 W. Markham St. in Little Rock, an alert sent out to the hospital community states.

UAMS officials said that after leaving the hospital, the suspect walked toward McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Police were able to locate the phone and returned it to the hospital, according to a report.

Authorities described the robber as a black man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the UAMS Police Department at (501) 686-7777.