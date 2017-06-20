FANTASY SPORTS

FTC to oppose merger

Federal regulators are challenging the planned merger of FanDuel and DraftKings, saying the combination of the two largest daily fantasy sports sites would create a company controlling more than 90 percent of the market. The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday it will file a complaint — along with the attorneys general of California and the District of Columbia — seeking to temporarily stop the deal, pending an administrative trial scheduled for Nov. 21. Combining the onetime rivals would “deprive customers of the substantial benefits of direct competition,” said Tad Lipsky, acting director of the commission’s Bureau of Competition. DraftKing’s Jason Robins and FanDuel’s Nigel Eccles, the CEOs of the two companies, said they’re disappointed by the FTC’s decision and are weighing their options. That includes filing their own legal maneuver to block the FTC’s efforts, Robins and other DraftKings founders said in a message to employees. Daily fantasy sports contests are online games in which players build rosters of real-life athletes and vie for cash and other prizes based on how those athletes do in actual games. They grew in large part from a 2006 federal law that banned online gambling but created a specific niche for fantasy sports. DraftKings and FanDuel have argued their merger doesn’t violate antitrust laws because the two companies represent a niche within the larger, multibillion dollar fantasy sports market in which ESPN, Yahoo and other major corporations have long dominated. But the FTC doesn’t appear to have shared that view, concluding the two companies are “each other’s most significant competitor.” The FTC said it also isn’t convinced that other fantasy sports companies could provide sufficient competition if the merger went through and that consumers are unlikely to view other products — including the traditional, season-long fantasy sports competitions played by millions of Americans each year — as a meaningful substitute for the contests offered by the two companies. More than two-thirds of daily fantasy sports companies have shuttered, changed focus or joined with competitors, the Fantasy Sports Trade Association has said. That’s left DraftKings and FanDuel as the largest remaining operators. Draft-Kings, which was founded in 2012, is the currently the largest in terms of entry fees and revenues. FanDuel, which was founded in Scotland in 2009, is the second largest.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Butler commitment bolts

New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has persuaded a top prospect to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes. The school said Monday that 6-8 forward Kyle Young has signed to play for the Buckeyes next season. Young, a three-time Associated Press All-Ohio performer from Massillon, was recruited by Holtmann and previously had committed to him at Butler. He joins guard Braxton Beverly from Hazard, Ky, and forward Kaleb Wesson from Westerville, Ohio, in Ohio State’s recruiting class. Holtmann’s hiring at Ohio State was announced June 9, less than a week after Thad Matta’s 13-year run ended at Columbus.

Martin hires Martin as aide

South Carolina hired former Marist head coach Chuck Martin as an assistant coach. Head coach Frank Martin, who is not related to his newest staffer, announced the hire on Monday. Chuck Martin takes over for Matt Figger, who became head coach at Austin Peay two months ago. Martin led Marist from 2008-2013. He spent a year in the Oklahoma City Thunder organization before joining the Indiana Hoosiers staff the past three seasons.

Missouri player cited

University of Missouri police say freshman basketball player Jeremiah Tilmon was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor and released after being given a summons. Police Capt. Brian Weimer says Tilmon was pulled over early Friday for a traffic violation and the officer smelled alcohol. Weimer said Tilmon was given a sobriety test and registered above the threshold of “zero tolerance” but under the limit for driving while intoxicated. Missouri law allows people under 21 to be cited for minor in possession if they are visibly intoxicated. Patrick Crawford, a spokesman for the men’s basketball team, says coach Cuonzo Martin was aware of the incident and it will be handled internally. Tilmon, an incoming freshman from East St. Louis, Illinois, signed with the Tigers in May.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sooners QB makes plea deal

Baker Mayfield, the Oklahoma Sooners’ quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist, has reached a plea deal with the Fayetteville District Court. Mayfield was arrested in the early morning of Feb. 25 in Fayetteville, and was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. The last charge was dropped on Monday. Mayfield reached the plea deal June 14 but details weren’t released until today. Mayfield is the first two-time winner of the Burlsworth Award, given to the nation’s top player who started his career as a walk-on. The Burlsworth Award honors Brandon Burlsworth, a 1998 Arkansas All-American offensive tackle who died in an April, 1999 car accident several weeks after being drafted by the Baltimore Colts of the NFL. Mayfield, entering his senior season at OU, will have to pay $300 in fines — $100 for each charge — along with $160 in court costs and $483.20 in restitution. Last week, Sooners Coach Lincoln Riley said Mayfield would be disciplined internally, but would not miss any playing time. Mayfield will also have to complete 35 hours of community service.

GOLF

Woods: Getting help to manage pain, sleep disorder

Tiger Woods, the winner of 79 PGA Tour events, including 14 majors, said Monday he is actively looking for help in managing back pain and sleep disorder.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods said in a statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday night. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Fla., found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax. His arraignment has been delayed until Aug. 9.

Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.