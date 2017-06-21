Man found dead in street after caller reports 'unknown problem,' Arkansas sheriff says

A 24-year-old Arkansas man was found dead in the street after officers responded early Wednesday to a 911 call in White County, authorities said.

Donovan L. Branch was pronounced dead in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Kensett, where police found him lying in the street after 1 a.m., White County sheriff's office Chief Deputy Phillip E. Miller said in a statement. A caller had reported an "unknown problem" in the area.

Branch was suffering from "obvious wounds," Miller wrote, though the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators were interviewing a person of interest, but no arrests have been made, authorities said.