Arkansas man, 24, killed after vehicle leaves road, hits tree

A 24-year-old Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle ran into a tree in White County Tuesday morning, officials said.

A 2001 Chevrolet was heading west on Foster Chapel Road northwest of Searcy around 5:15 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Dakota Neal Smithey of Searcy, was fatally injured.

No one else was listed on the report as being hurt.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 222 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.