Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

State police: 76-year-old Arkansas man dies after moped hits vehicle

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.

A 76-year-old man driving a moped was killed after hitting another vehicle on a U.S. highway in Hot Spring County on Tuesday, officials said.

A 2012 Dodge was traveling east on U.S. 270 in Hot Spring County around 5:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lyndal Wuertz, 76, of Malvern was driving a 2011 Honda moped on the highway in the opposite direction, police said.

The moped turned left and struck the side of the Dodge, the report said. Police reported the collision happened at Del Rio Loop, though it was not immediately clear where in the county that intersection is located.

Wuertz was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

Including Wuertz, at least 222 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

hogfan2012 says... June 21, 2017 at 3:05 p.m.

Came up on this one shortly after it happened. This was on Hwy 270 coming into Malvern from Hot Springs. Close to city limits of Malvern.

