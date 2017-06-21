Arkansas man arrested after seen running naked in public, sheriff's office says

Authorities in northeast Arkansas arrested a man they say was seen running naked in public Tuesday afternoon.

Jeffery Taylor Pittman, 26, of Black Oak faces one count of disorderly conduct after the Craighead County sheriff’s office received a report of a man running east of the Lake City bridge on Arkansas 18.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, he noticed a man, later identified as Pittman, leaning up against a pickup, according to a report.

At that point, Pittman turned around, put his hands behind his back and was arrested, the deputy said.

The sheriff’s office said Pittman became “irate” when asked why he was naked.

Pittman, who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, reportedly replied that he was being chased by “some fat Mexican chick,” adding that he would not tell authorities why.

Pittman then said that he could not swim under the bridge with clothes on and that the deputy “ought to see him run.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pittman’s name did not appear in an online inmate roster for the Craighead County jail.