Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 2 p.m.

Authorities looking at terrorism in stabbing of officer at Michigan airport

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.

PHOTO BY DOMINIC ADAMS/THE FLINT JOURNAL-MLIVE.COM VIA AP

Police officers gather at a terminal at Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich.


A law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing of an officer at the Flint, Mich., airport.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn't able to publicly discuss it said the investigation of the Wednesday morning assault at Bishop International Airport is in its early stages.

A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity said authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the attack, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said one person is in custody, and nobody else is believed to have been involved.

Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. He said Neville's condition also has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Witnesses have described seeing a man led away in handcuffs by police, Neville bleeding from his neck and knife on the ground.

Shaw said Neville had retired from the Genesee County sheriff's office as a lieutenant.

