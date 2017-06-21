Cardinals unload 7 in 11th to rout Phillies 8-1

CARDINALS 8, PHILLIES 1 (11)

PHILADELPHIA -- Tommy Pham wasn't going to let another cutter get by him.

Pham hit a two-run home run as part of a seven-run 11th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Piscotty had a two-run double off Casey Fien after Edubray Ramos (0-5) started the inning with two walks. Yadier Molina and Pham followed with home runs as the Cardinals had their biggest output of the season in an inning.

"(Fien) threw me a cutter first pitch and I said if he throws me another one I'm going to crush it," Pham said. "He threw it again and that normally never works, but it worked there. I wish I could predict stuff like that but I can't. I'm not that good."

Fien gave up both home runs and then a single to Chad Huffman and double to Carpenter before the pitcher was removed. Philadelphia has now lost 12 of its last 13 games.

"Ramos didn't record an out and he didn't throw strikes," said Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin. "Then we threw balls that were hit. It's a tough way to lose a game after we had good pitching for 10 innings."

Mike Leake started the game for St. Louis and allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 6 innings.

Jeremy Hellickson gave up 6 hits and 1 run in 7 innings. His only blemish was a solo home run for Jedd Gyorko in the second inning.

Both bullpens pitched well until the Phillies' imploded in the 11th inning. Kevin Siegrist (1-1) pitched one inning in relief for St. Louis to earn the victory. The Cardinals relievers pitched five shutout innings allowing just four singles.

Philadelphia scored its lone run of the game on a Maikel Franco RBI single after Leake walked the first two batters in the fourth inning.

"(Leake) was good," said Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny. "He trusted his sinker and kept it down and got the outs when we needed it. It's really hard to complain about anything when he only gives up three hits."

The Cardinals improved to 4-0 against the Phillies this month. St. Louis is 3-12 against everyone else in June.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 3 Bryce Harper started the scoring with a two-run single that extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and Gio Gonzalez pitched seven innings to help Washington beat host Miami.

GIANTS 6, BRAVES 3 Austin Slater hit a three-run home run after the Braves botched a potential double-play grounder, sparking a victory by visiting San Francisco over Atlanta that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

PIRATES 7, BREWERS 3 Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and Pittsburgh beat host Milwaukee.

CUBS 4, PADRES 0 Anthony Rizzo hit another leadoff home run to help Mike Montgomery get his first victory of the season in Chicago's victory over visiting San Diego.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Nolan Arenado hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, and surging host Colorado rallied past Arizona in the opening game of their NL West showdown.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, INDIANS 5 Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help Baltimore beat visiting Cleveland and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.

ANGELS 8, YANKEES 3 Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run off struggling reliever Tyler Clippard to spark a three-run seventh inning, and Los Angeles beat host New York to extend the Yankees' losing streak to seven games -- their longest in a single season since April 2007.

RANGERS 6, BLUE JAYS 1 Carlos Gomez homered in a four-run first inning, Nick Martinez allowed two hits while taking a shutout into the seventh and Texas beat visiting Toronto.

TWINS 9, WHITE SOX 7 Miguel Sano and Kennys Vargas each hit a long home run to help host Minnesota bounce back from a demoralizing sweep by beating Chicago.

RED SOX 8, ROYALS 3 Chris Sale shut down Kansas City while pitching into the ninth inning, and a rag-tag bunch of visiting Boston players filling in for injured starters pounded their way to a victory that moved them into first place in the AL East.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 6, REDS 5 Corey Dickerson went deep, Alex Cobb threw seven solid innings and host Tampa Bay beat Cincinnati.

Sports on 06/21/2017