Springdale lineman commits to the Razorbacks

Springdale defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols has realized a childhood dream and committed to Arkansas after taking part in the Trench Hog lineman camp and receiving a scholarship offer Sunday.

Nichols, 6-3, 265 pounds, picked the Razorback over 12 scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, North Carolina State, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and others. He privately committed to Coach Bret Bielema on Monday before going public Wednesday.

“Like I’ve always said, it’s always been dream of mine,” Nichols said. “When I got the offer, I just knew it was right. I talked to my parents and it just made sense because they had a lot of other guys offered and only three spots. It didn’t really force me, but I kind of needed to make my decision in a hurry and quickly. When I got the offer, it just made sense how everything happened.”

The chance to be a Razorback has been a surreal experience.

“The other night when I committed, I woke up that night,” Nichols said. “I didn't know if it was a dream or not, I had to check my messages to see if it was real and I went back to sleep.”

Nichols recorded 54 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal as a junior. He has the versatility to play all three positions in the 3-4 front.

“They said my primary position would be playing end,” Nichols said.

He didn’t play football until high school and only played in four games as a sophomore because of injury. With only 15 games under his belt, Springdale Coach Zak Clark said Nichols' improvement has been fun to watch.

“Every time he practices, every time we go to a team camp and every time we hit the field he gets better probably because his physical gifts are so astounding, but he’s getting outstanding with his hands,” Clark said. “He’s always had great feet and he continues to get more explosive and bigger and more powerful in the weight room.”

“Where’s his ceiling? I have no idea. If he continues to improve like he has the last three years on into college, I have no idea what the guy’s ceiling is.”

Nichols is Arkansas' ninth commitment for the 2018 class.