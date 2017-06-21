Ex-Arkansas police officer gets 11 years for selling drugs while in uniform

After admitting to selling drugs while in uniform, a former Arkansas police officer was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said.

James Edgerson, 39, of Dumas faced multiple drug distribution charges as well as counts related to selling drugs while carrying his police-issued firearm, according to a news release.

On. Oct. 7, 2015, a federal grand jury indicted Edgerson, a former officer with the Dumas Police Department, for his role in a large-scale drug conspiracy, Harris said. He pleaded guilty Feb. 2.

In addition to a 135-month prison term, Edgerson was also sentenced before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller in the Eastern District of Arkansas to five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Harris said Edgerson had obtained multi-ounce quantities of methamphetamine from someone for the purpose of resale and redistribution.

