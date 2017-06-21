Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 2:59 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

The Arkansas Travelers last made the Texas League playoffs in 2015. A story in Monday's editions listed the incorrect year.

Sports on 06/21/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

