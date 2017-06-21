Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

GOP lawmaker says he's running for Arkansas secretary of state

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.

Rep. R. Trevor Drown, R-Dover, is doing research to strengthen trespassing laws to benefit residents in his Northwest Arkansas district.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

LITTLE ROCK — A Republican lawmaker says he's seeking his party's nomination for Arkansas secretary of state next year.

Rep. Trevor Drown of Russellville said Wednesday that he's running for secretary of state in next year's election. Secretary of State Mark Martin, a Republican, was first elected in 2010 and is barred by term limits from seeking re-election next year.

Drown has served two terms in the state House representing parts of Pope and Van Buren counties. State Land Commissioner John Thurston is also seeking the Republican nomination, and Anthony Bland of Little Rock has said he's seeking the Democratic nomination.

