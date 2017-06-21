Gunman gets wallet in robbery at motel

A man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two people at a west Little Rock motel early Tuesday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called about 2:40 a.m. to 200 S. Shackleford Road, according to a report.

That is the listed address for Americas Best Value Inn, the scene of another robbery earlier this week involving two Missouri women who fought their assailants and were able to recover their purses.

The 43-year-old victim said that two people, described as black males in their teens, approached him from behind, and one of them later pointed a black-and-silver pistol at his face.

The robbers reportedly ordered the man to give them "everything he had," at which point the victim handed over his wallet.

Police said the two could be seen in surveillance footage running south from the motel and later east.

The two robbers got into a late- to mid-1990s dark blue or green Jeep Cherokee that fled the scene, according to the report.

One robber was described as wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts. The second wore a red hoodie and gray shorts.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Woman charged in May stabbing

A woman was arrested Monday in the May 5 stabbing of two women with a broken champagne bottle.

Little Rock police officers were called May 5 to St. Vincent Infirmary, where a stabbing victim was being treated, according to the arrest affidavit.

At the hospital, Shannell Perry, 27, said she and her friend, Destini Warren, 21, were inside Club Trois at 4314 Asher Ave. when three or four women started a verbal altercation with them.

The women followed Perry and Warren outside when they left and prevented them from leaving the parking lot of Site Store at Asher and Lewis streets by blocking their vehicle with their Jeep Cherokee, Perry told police.

She said she and Warren got out of their vehicle and began fighting with the women. During the fight, Perry said, one of the women began stabbing her in the back with a broken champagne bottle. Warren said she was also stabbed by the woman.

Perry said another woman was also armed with a broken bottle.

Little Rock police detective Roy Williams, who filed the affidavit, said he watched a video posted on Facebook of the fight and saw Perry and Warren being stabbed by a woman identified as Kelisha Forte Amos, 25.

Amos was arrested on a warrant and has been charged with first-degree battery and contempt of court.

Two men injured by gunshots in LR

Officers found a man with a bullet wound stumbling across a courtyard at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex, police said.

Little Rock police received a call at 1:10 a.m. Monday about a disturbance at 5201 Geyer Springs Road, the address for Squire Court Apartments.

When they arrived, authorities noted that multiple gunshots could be heard in the area.

Derrick Huggins, 28, said he was visiting his mother at the apartment complex, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. When he walked outside in the courtyard area, someone shot him in the left calf, he told officers.

Police said Huggins was "very uncooperative" and would not provide any more details regarding the shooting.

While at the apartment complex, officers were called to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock in reference to a gunshot injury.

At the hospital, police found 25-year-old Demetrius Edwards, who was suffering from gunshot injuries on his groin and a hip. His injuries were listed as not life-threatening.

Edwards "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and could not give a statement," the report states.

Authorities believe the shootings are related. An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 06/21/2017