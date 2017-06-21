Gunman gets wallet in robbery at west Little Rock motel

A man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two people at a west Little Rock motel early Tuesday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called about 2:40 a.m. to 200 S. Shackleford Road, according to a report.

That is the listed address for Americas Best Value Inn, the scene of another robbery earlier this week involving two Missouri women who fought their assailants and were able to recover their purses.

The 43-year-old victim said that two people, described as black males in their teens, approached him from behind, and one of them later pointed a black-and-silver pistol at his face.

The robbers reportedly ordered the man to give them "everything he had," at which point the victim handed over his wallet.

Police said the two could be seen in surveillance footage running south from the motel and later east.

The two robbers got into a late- to mid-1990s dark blue or green Jeep Cherokee that fled the scene, according to the report.

One robber was described as wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts. The second wore a red hoodie and gray shorts.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.