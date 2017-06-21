• Dwaine Perry, chief of the Ramapough Lenape Nation in New Jersey, said he's pleased that a federal judge, citing freedom of religion, struck down a court order barring the tribe from erecting tepees on tribal property because they violated a township's zoning rules.

• Richard Sullivan of Boston's transit authority said police are searching for a woman who picked up a $40,000 violin left on a station platform when its owner set her belongings down while waiting for a train and forgot it.

• Muzoon Almellehan, a 19-year-old Syrian refugee, is the youngest person to be named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and is the first ambassador with official refugee status, having received support from the agency while living in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

• Craig Wieneke, 31, a former church music director in Springfield, Mo., was indicted after receiving and distributing child pornography on the Internet over a six-month period beginning in November, federal prosecutors said.

• Deandre Marks, 36, pleaded innocent to federal drug charges after prosecutors said he and two others conspired to take more than 110 pounds of marijuana from Texas to Gulfport, Miss., in April to sell to spring-breakers.

• Tyren O'Steen, who spotted a tortoise on a road and took it home to be a pet for his three children, returned the wayward creature, named Otis, to its owner, Kathie Heisinger of Sebring, Ohio, after reading a newspaper story about Heisinger's efforts to find the pet she had had for 25 years.

• Stacy Foster, 39, was charged with burglary and destruction of property after a homeowner called police in Putnam County, W.Va., to report finding broken glass doors and windows at his ransacked residence and a stranger asleep in his bed.

• Marc DeSisto, an attorney for Tiverton, R.I., said the town admitted no liability in agreeing to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a third-grader who was taken off a school bus and questioned for hours without her parents in 2014 after another child falsely said the girl had "chemicals" in her backpack.

• Carmen Hechavarria, 54, a Spanish-speaking Uber driver in Miami, didn't respond when an airport official greeted her with "Good morning" and faces a $250 fine for breaking a county ordinance that requires anyone who drives for a ride-hailing app to be able to speak English.

