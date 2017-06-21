Jonesboro's Noah Gatlin commits to Hogs

Jonesboro offensive lineman Noah Gatlin has committed to Arkansas three days after earning an offer from the Razorbacks at the Trench Hog camp on Sunday.

Gatlin, 6-7, 300 pounds picked the Hogs over 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Indiana. He told the Hogs of his commitment on Monday before announcing it Wednesday.

“For me, I’ve grown up really liking Arkansas and my family as well,” Gatlin said. “After going to camp and getting to see the coaches and getting to work with coach Anderson, I thought it was the best fit for me.”

He also showed well at the University of Memphis Mega camp on June 11 with Anderson in attendance. The coaching staff was a big part of his decision.

“I can’t want to get down there and go work with them and get to be a Razorback,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin is known to play aggressively and go until the whistle blows.

"The one thing we've always liked about him is he plays to the echo of the whistle," Hurricane Coach Randy Coleman said. "Don't get me wrong, there's time when we say 'Hey Noah, lets cool a little bit'. When you're talking to the other coaches on the side you're like "I love it. I love that he's doing that.' It's one of those things that you like that he plays with an edge because that's what you have to do to play on the next level.”

Gatlin started right tackle for the Hurricanes as a sophomore and left tackle as a junior and has 23 straight starts going into his senior season.

Coleman said Gatlin has earned everything he's gotten.

"He's big and athletic and all of that, but he's earned every bit of it," Coleman said. "He had a goal and he worked his tail off and now he's going to get to live that dream.”

Gatlin is the eighth commitment for the 2018 class.