Little Rock man accused of shooting at vehicle; drugs later found in home, cops say

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after he shot at a vehicle, and investigators later found more than 300 pills of pain medication in his home, authorities said.

Larry G. Clark, 58, of Little Rock got into a "disturbance" with a 30-year-old man, who then drove away from Clark down Geyer Springs Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Clark followed the man and fired a shot at his car, striking the rear-passenger side door, police said. The victim was not hit by the bullet.

Clark was arrested at his home in the 5700 block of Liberty Circle around 3:10 p.m.

Police searched the residence on a warrant and found two firearms, more than 220 Oxycodone pills, 80 Dilaudid pills, 21 Hydromorphone pills, 4 Xanax pills and 18 grams of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Clark faces charges of two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic act, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, simultaneous possession of gun and drugs as well as several felony drug possession charges.

A court date is scheduled for June 27.