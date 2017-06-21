Police: Man lit truck on fire at North Little Rock gas station, said he was high on meth

A man who said he was high on drugs was arrested Tuesday at a North Little Rock gas station after he tossed a burning tree branch into the bed of a truck that was occupied by a driver and dog, police said.

An officer was sent to the Valero at 2541 Arkansas 161 sometime before 11:15 p.m. and saw people dousing a flaming red Chevrolet truck with containers of water, according to a report.

A witness had pinned 55-year-old Roy Dale Rash to the ground, the officer said.

The witness told police that Rash lit a tree branch on fire and threw it into the back of the Chevrolet. The truck's driver drove the vehicle away from the fuel pumps and escaped, along with a small dog that was inside the truck, police said.

The fire damaged the truck bed as well as various tools and the tailgate, police said.

While taking Rash into custody, the 55-year-old man told police he was "high on meth" and had swallowed drugs, the report said.

Rash is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail on an arson charge.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.