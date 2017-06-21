Tropical storm raises fears of heavy rain

NEW ORLEANS -- Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and began churning heavy rain bands toward the northern Gulf Coast, where Louisiana shuttered floodgates and parts of three other states also braced for possible flash flooding.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency because of the threat of torrential rains and other severe weather, including dangerous high tides and rip currents. Double red flags snapped in the wind on the public beach at Gulf Shores in her state, warning visitors to stay out of the pounding surf.

The third tropical storm of 2017, Cindy was expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast late today and then rumble inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday. Forecasters warned that rainfall totaling 6 to 9 inches and up to 12 inches in isolated spots was the biggest threat in southern parts of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

The National Weather Service in Miami said Cindy was located early Tuesday afternoon about 265 miles south of Morgan City, La. The storm had top sustained winds of 45 mph. Rain and tides, rather than wind, are considered the main danger from the system.

Crash in N.M. dust storm kills 6 people

LORDSBURG, N.M. -- Six people died in a 25-vehicle pileup caused by a sudden dust storm along an interstate in New Mexico, authorities said.

Those killed in the incident Monday near the Arizona border included a 9-month-old girl and her parents from Phoenix; two people from El Paso, Texas; and a California woman.

The high winds and limited visibility caused 18 commercial trucks and seven passenger cars to crash on westbound Interstate 10.

"It's a topographical area in which the winds come through where there's nothing that can be done to prevent it," state police spokesman Carl Christiansen said.

Most of the vehicles involved in the crash were semi-trucks that use I-10 to transport goods across the country.

The highway was closed until early Tuesday, forcing drivers to use a long detour on a two-lane highway. Christiansen said towing the damaged vehicles was a slow process and that the area lacked enough tow trucks.

U.S. to help cities address violent crime

BETHESDA, Md. -- The Justice Department will help 12 U.S. cities develop long-term strategies to decrease violent crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday.

The department will help authorities study crime patterns and create specially tailored plans to reduce gang and gun violence, he said. Federal authorities will help cities find "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.

"This program will help communities suffering from serious violent crime problems to build up their capacity to fight crime," Sessions said, speaking at a gathering of federal and state law enforcement officials in Bethesda, Md.

The cities are: Birmingham, Ala.; Indianapolis; Memphis; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge; Buffalo, N.Y.; Cincinnati; Houston; Jackson, Tenn.; Kansas City, Mo.; Lansing, Mich.; and Springfield, Ill.

The department said it chose cities that have higher-than-average rates of violence and showed receptiveness to receiving assistance. Other jurisdictions could be targeted later for the program, called the National Public Safety Partnership. In addition to developing strategies to cut crime rates, the Justice Department also says it will offer "coaching" to local officials on how to form sustainable coordination with federal law enforcement agencies and with prosecutors.

Weed torch cited as cause of Utah blaze

SALT LAKE CITY -- A wildfire that destroyed one home and damaged another while forcing hundreds of people to evacuate a Utah ski town was started by somebody using a torch to kill weeds, Gov. Gary Herbert said Tuesday.

Herbert, who toured the fire-damaged area around Brian Head, tweeted that experts told him the weed torch was used in dry conditions.

The evacuations of more than 700 people and the closure of part of a state highway were still in place, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Cigi Burton said.

Burton said the fire was growing slowly and that crews were lighting backfires to help consume fuel in the path of the flames that have blackened roughly 1.5 square miles.

One firefighter suffered a concussion and another a puncture wound in the fire that started Saturday, she said.

A Section on 06/21/2017