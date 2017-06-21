CUBS

Rizzo: No discipline

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Tuesday he will not be disciplined for his homeplate collision on Monday with Padres catcher Austin Hedges.

Rizzo spoke via phone with MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre, who explained that Rizzo had violated the catchers interference rule, but showed no intent to injure.

"The way I explained it to him and the way I was going, there was zero intent to be malicious to Austin Hedges," Rizzo said. "And it was a good conversation. I'm happy they came to closure on it, sooner better than later."

Rizzo collided with Hedges after the catcher caught a throw from centerfielder Matt Szczur instead of sliding to the outside of the plate, as the rule intended base-runners to do in order to prevent injuries.

What did Torre say Rizzo should've done?

Rizzo didn't elaborate.

"It was just more of the intent of the slide," he said. "It's not like I was going in like, if you want to say cheap shot, I could've gone in with my shoulder like a linebacker and really took a shot. I went in, kind of last second slide, not really sure where to go, and that's his understanding of it, too. It's not like I was going in trying to end Austin Hedges career. He's trying to do the same thing I'm trying to do, and that's try to win ballgames for his team and have a long career."

ANGELS

Norris on 10-day DL

NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Angels closer Bud Norris has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

The team announced the move before Tuesday's series opener at the New York Yankees and said it was retroactive to Monday. Manager Mike Scioscia anticipates Norris will be activated on June 29, the first day he is eligible. Scioscia said it is the same injury that forced the right-hander from a game at Miami after three pitches on May 26.

Right-hander Mike Morin was recalled from Class AAA Salt Lake to fill the roster spot.

AL MVP Mike Trout, sidelined since May 28 with a torn ligament in his left thumb, was to start swinging Tuesday at a facility near his home in New Jersey, according to Scioscia. Trout will return to California later this week and be evaluated Monday after the team gets home.

BRAVES

Colon's return delayed

ATLANTA -- Bartolo Colon's return to the Atlanta Braves' rotation has been put on hold.

Colon was scheduled to start today against San Francisco after coming off the 10-day disabled list with what was described as a strained oblique muscle.

But Manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday that Colon, 44, is now suffering from a stiff back and will remain on the DL a bit longer.

An All-Star last season with the New York Mets, Colon has been a major disappointment for the Braves. He is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA, surrendering at least 5 earned runs in 6 of his 12 starts. He went on the DL after giving up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings against Philadelphia on June 5.

The Braves had planned to go to a six-man rotation when Colon returned. For now, they will stick with five starters, bumping up Sean Newcomb to go Wednesday.

