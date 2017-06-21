LAKERS

Deal in works to Nets

LOS ANGELES — Three people with knowledge of the deal said the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade point guard D’Angelo Russell and high-priced center Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for big man Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been consummated Tuesday.

The Lakers’ new front office led by Magic Johnson has boldly decided to give up on Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, after just two seasons. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists last year.

The Lakers likely are making the deal to clear the salary cap space eaten up by the four-year, $64 million contract given to Mozgov last summer by the previous front office.

HORNETS-HAWKS

Howard to be acquired

ATLANTA — A person familiar with the situation said the Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire center Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are sending Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft to Charlotte for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade is not yet official.

Howard will be playing for his third team in three seasons following a disappointing homecoming in Atlanta.

Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta and then sat out the fourth quarter in two of six playoff games in the Hawks’ first-round loss to Washington.

Howard’s averages with the Hawks — 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds — were close to his production in his last of three seasons with Houston in 2015-2016. Still, he finished the season unhappy about his diminished role in the playoffs, when he averaged eight points and 10.7 rebounds.

Howard has a history with Hornets Coach Steve Clifford.

Howard played under Clifford when Clifford was an assistant coach under Stan Van Gundy in Orlando and an assistant coach under Mike D’Antoni in Los Angeles.

BULLS

Sources: Wade to return

When the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade met on June 10 for his standard season-ending exit meeting, they didn’t formally ask him whether he’s exercising his $23.8 million player option to return next season out of respect for the process.

But the two sides talked about the possibilities for next year’s team, and the Bulls all along have prepared for Wade to opt in and planned their offseason numbers for the formality of his announcement.

Now it’s official.

Wade, according to two sources, officially told the Bulls he’ll use his option to return next season.

Wade did so during a period of widespread rumors on the future of Jimmy Butler. The Bulls continue to discuss trade options on Butler in advance of Thursday’s NBA draft.

One source said Wade all along planned to pick up his option regardless of what happens with Butler.

SPURS

Gasol declines option

Pau Gasol has declined the option on his contract for next season with the San Antonio Spurs, but it’s doubtful he’s going anywhere.

Gasol declined the $16 million option on Tuesday with the intent of signing a longer-term deal with the Spurs so the franchise can gain some flexibility to hit the free agent market, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Spurs did not officially announce the move.

Gasol signed a two-year deal last summer worth $30 million. He averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game for the Spurs last season, at times starting and others coming off the bench for a team that won 61 games and lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Yahoo Sports first reported Gasol’s move.

Long thought to be a perfect fit for Gregg Popovich’s free-flowing offensive system that has always catered to versatile and cerebral international players, Gasol expanded his game in his first season in San Antonio. He shot a career-high 53.8 percent from 3-point range and attempted 1.6 per game to help draw the defense away from LaMarcus Aldridge in the paint. His .502 field goal percentage was the highest since 2010-11.

Gasol’s efforts are the first step in creating enough salary cap room to add a significant free agent. And while it may reduce Gasol’s annual salary, a multiyear deal would give a soon-to-be 37-year-old more security as he enters the twilight of his career.

KNICKS

Interest in Porzingis high

The New York Knicks reportedly have received calls on the availability of Kristaps Porzingis, and haven’t ruled out moving the player many view as the future face of the franchise.

Yahoo Sports reported that there has been “a frenzy of interest” in Porzingis with Thursday’s NBA draft looming.ESPN.com reported the same.

The Knicks have the eighth pick and all along have been targeting a guard with that selection. But a source confirmed that team president Phil Jackson met with 7-foot shooter Lauri Markkenan on Monday. The Knicks could consider taking Markkenan as a replacement for Porzingis if they were to move him.

The Celtics reportedly have interest in Porzingis, and own the No. 3 pick. If the Knicks acquired that, they could be in position to draft Kansas forward Josh Jackson or Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox. The Knicks would not comment on any of the reports involving Porzingis.