Professor questions suspension following appearance on Fox News
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. — An adjunct professor at a New Jersey community college is questioning why she was suspended after appearing on Fox News.
Lisa Durden said she learned about the suspension June 8 when she arrived to teach a class at Essex County College.
Durden, who is black, had appeared two days earlier on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where she discussed a Memorial Day event for black people only that was staged by a Black Lives Matter group.
Durden said her suspension letter didn't mention her appearance but said administration officials discussed it with her.
The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from a school spokesman. Jeffrey Lee, the school vice president who signed the suspension letter, issued a statement noting the college's attorney "has handled this matter in a way that complies" with state law.
